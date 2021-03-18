Inventors Only Product Development Contest: Over $100,000 Worth of Prizes

To build a successful new product from scratch is no easy task. It is extremely difficult to take a product from idea to market . This contest, known initially as the television show,"Movers, Shakers, and Invention Makers," was established as a way for product development experts to provide feedback and resources to give inventors that extra push they need to get their product to the next stage.

There are countless hurdles in the product development process, and countless more to make a product successful. Many inventors have great ideas but get stuck in their product development process due to a lack of funds, lack of resources, or simply are not able to generate enough traffic or sales. The Inventors Only contest will provide resources, financial assistance, professional feedback, and industry connections giving those with the next big idea the extra push in their product development journey.

The Inventors Only Contest will take submissions between 9:00am PST on Monday, March 15th, 2021 to 5pm PST on Monday, May 31st, 2021. Finalists will be determined and revealed on Friday, June 4th, 2021. Inventors Only will contact each finalist for an interview that will take place between Monday, June 7th to Friday, June 11th. Finalists will pitch their idea and answer any questions related to their invention. Contest winners will be announced on Friday, June 18th.

The three winners will be selected from the finalist, with different prize packages allocated to them based on their needs and stage of product development. First place will receive $10,000, second place will receive $5,000, and third place will receive $2,500 for product development services at Esino USA. The $100,000 worth of services from our partners include branding from Culture Mind Cinema , search engine optimization from Flying V Group , Amazon and Shopify services from Mueller Direct , patent services from Alcoba Law Group , and software development from AccQData .

The goal of Inventors Only is to create an opportunity for brilliantly minded individuals to showcase their groundbreaking product and provide resources for many more ideas to come to fruition. For more information on the contest, Esino USA, and any other partners, check out the Inventors Only Website .

About Esino USA

Esino USA fulfills all your product development needs, including Prototyping, Engineering, Sourcing, Molding, Manufacturing, and Project Management. Esino has over ten years of experience working with start-ups and has brought more than 100 new products to market.

Contact: Ondrian Yeung

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Esino USA

