Inventors Share Their Products, Stories, and Successes with Got Invention Show Interviews with Host Inventor Coach Brian Fried

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you patent-pending or looking to sell your idea? Maybe you are a novice just getting started or a seasoned inventor with a repertoire of brilliant inventions? If you have a cool idea or new product but need a polished way to spread the word and market yourself or a chance to get discovered - the answer you are looking for is Got Invention Show hosted by the Inventor Coach, Brian Fried ( www.gotinventionshow.com ).

Entrepreneurs and Inventors can now share their products and get discovered on the Got Invention Show. Got Invention Show is hosted by the Inventor Coach Brian Fried who has interviewed successful inventors and resources, including ABC's Shark Tank's Lori Grenier to the inventors of the cellphone, Hasbro, Johnson and Johnson, Walmart, Legal Zoom, Survey Monkey, and more through Got Invention Radio.

Now, the long-time inventor and entrepreneur mentor offers an opportunity for inventors to apply for a one-on-one interview that will be distributed through Got Invention channels. Interested guests can book the 1-hour interview online for $298. The full interview includes 15-minute pre-show and post-show discussions with Fried and the 30-minute video-recorded interview.

Guests can use their final interviews to

Post to social media

Add on their website

Send to bloggers and editors

Pitch to licensees or investors

Promote their invention ideas

"As an inventor myself," said Fried. "I really enjoy listening to what other inventors are thinking up and helping them get the word out to others. You never know who will be watching or listening to these interviews."

Inventors interviewed with Fried on Got Invention Show include Valerie Guglielmo of SnozzlePro, Shannon Stevens of Chairlaxed , Shawn Taylor of The Open Door Kitchen, and more.

"It's nice to know what options are available and how these inventor guests decided to license their ideas, start manufacturing, and start their own business and brand," said one listener.

"This show is an invaluable resource for me as an inventor. I can share my interview to my social media and parts of my demo into my pitch," said a recent guest.

About Brian Fried

Fried's expertise comes with over 15 years of experience as a mentor to inventors, including celebrities. He is the author of Inventing Secrets Revealed and You & Your Big Ideas. A thought-leader of the industry, Fried has been featured with products on As Seen On TV, home shopping channels, catalogs, and online retailers through licensing and manufacturing. As president of his consultancy Inventor Smart, Fried aids clients through constructive feedback, product development, and more to help bring their ideas to market. The Founder and President of the Long Island Entrepreneurs Club's most recent appearance include the 2019 National Hardware Show and the 2018 Invention-Con hosted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

To learn more about Got Invention Show, please visit www.gotinventionshow.com

