Inventory Management Software Global Market is Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030: Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Inventory Management

The global market for Inventory Management Software estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $672.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

The Inventory Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$672.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$527.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Importance & Benefits of Inventory Management

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Supply Chain Disruptions & Ensuing Digitalization Efforts to Benefit Demand for Inventory Management Software

Year 2020 Disruptions in Healthcare Supply Chain & Ensuing Efforts to Better Manage Them to Drive Demand for Inventory Management Software in the Healthcare Sector

With Smart Management Being the Need of the Hour, Inventory Management in Pharma & Healthcare to Bag Bigger Shares of Supply Chain Management Budgets: Global Opportunity in Healthcare Supply Chain Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Manufacturers Reassess their Inventory Management Strategies Amid Semiconductor Chip Shortages

As the Wait for Chips Continues, Manufacturers Move to JIC Inventory Strategies Thereby Driving Focus on Inventory Management Software to Ensure Optimum Stock Levels: Global Lead Times for Chips (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2022

As Just In Case (JIC) Inventory Gains in Popularity Amid Unpredictable Times, Demand for Inventory Management Will Grow Stronger

Here's Why Inventory Management Software is Needed to Manage Bull Whip Effect Associated With JIC Strategies

Expanding Retail Industry & Dynamic Inventory Movement Drive Opportunities for Inventory Management Solutions

Growing Retail Industry Provides a Fertile Environment for the Adoption of Inventory Management Software: Global Retail Industry (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Inventory Management

Blockchain's Role in Inventory Management: A Review

Cloud Based Inventory Management Storms Into the Spotlight

