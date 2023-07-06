Inventory Management Software Global Market is Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030: Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Inventory Management

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inventory Management Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Inventory Management Software estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $672.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

The Inventory Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$672.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$527.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.

