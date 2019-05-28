InventoryBase Launches New Payments Module to Collect Payments for Property Visits and Reports

PORTSMOUTH, England, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InventoryBase announces their new Transactions module for providing a simple way to collect payments when sending out invoices through InventoryBase's built-in Pricelists module.

The newly featured 'transactions module' within InventoryBase allows vendors to pay for their reports securely online using their debit or credit card, or setup billing agreements to automatically collect outstanding payments each month.

InventoryBase is the market leading software for producing property reports in a fraction of the time and enable managing the end-to-end inspection process. It's popularity amongst inventory clerks and outsourced property inspectors means invoicing agents or landlords direct is a now a common function within the user base.

The banning of tenant fees (due to come into force 1st June 2019) means that the industry is looking for more creative ways to streamline transactions and keep admin overhead to a minimum.

InventoryBase provides out-of-the-box tools that will add value to any inventory provider or property manager, with built automated pricelists and seamless invoicing to clients or third parties.

And with InventoryBase White Label, deliver secure interactive online reports and invoices directly to clients from your own branded website.

Steve Rad, Managing Director stated

"The property industry is a fast paced transactional service and so inventory providers and property inspectors are often paid per 'job', managing their admin and billing whilst out and about completing reports. We continue to improve our software daily to add value to our customers and our Transactions module provides another layer to the InventoryBase platform to help our customers focus on delivering their service."

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, the software provides the complete package for any Property Manager.

