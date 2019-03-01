InventoryBase Launches New Template Library for Providing Sample Property Reports

InventoryBase works with thousands of property professionals across the UK including inventory assessors, residential and commercial property managers and letting agents and with the ban of tenant fees now confirmed (1st June 2019) means that the industry is looking for more creative ways to provide value to their customers.

InventoryBase's new Template Library will provide a range of property report templates such as Fitness for Human Habitation, Legionella Risk Assessment, Fire Safety Inspections, HMO Audits, Short Term Rentals and many more. With new legislation being passed all the time; InventoryBase enables customers to keep up to date and share in best working practices, providing effective reporting which enhances their service..

Steve Rad, Managing Director stated, "Our new Template Library will enable clerks to choose pre-programmed reports in-line with the latest legislation - saving time and providing extra reassurance for clerk, landlord and tenant."

To book a personal demonstration of InventoryBase or start a free trial; visit https://inventorybase.co.uk

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, the software provides the complete package for any Property Manager.

