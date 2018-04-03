Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties

The deliciously formulated offerings are now available in convenience stores nationwide. Chipotle Cheese and Cheddar Bacon Party Bites will be packaged in 2.25-ounce bags with a suggested retail price of 1.99 per package. The Potato Skins will be available in 3-ounce bags with a suggested retail price of 1.99 per package.

"Innovation in indulgent snacking continues to be our number one goal," said Steve Sklar, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Inventure Foods. "We have the unique opportunity of being able to offer ultimate snackers the trendy flavors they crave through our TGI Fridays product lines. We are able to get creative and pack new varieties with flavors that are quickly becoming favorites and staples in consumer's kitchens, while also providing a tasty snack perfect for any party."

Largely inspired by original Friday dishes, the new varieties feature delicious twists on the classics:

Chipotle Cheese Party Bites – Full of cheesy goodness with just the right amount of chipotle spice to give consumers a kick of heat, these extruded bites are perfect for on-the-go snacking.

Sriracha Ranch Potato Skins – Is it getting warm in here or is it just us? Featuring the wildly popular flavor, Sriracha, with cool ranch, this snack is sure to be a fan favorite. Each spicy bite makes these snacks make even harder to put down.

The new Party Bites flavors join the existing line of mouthwatering Party Bites that includes varieties such as Buffalo Ranch and Mac & Cheese. Sriracha Ranch Potato Skins joins the existing line of Potato Skins that includes favorites such as Cheddar & Bacon, Bacon Ranch and Sour Cream & Onion.

Inventure Foods first introduced the licensed TGI Fridays® snack line more than 17 years ago. Since that time, Fridays snacks have become a consumer favorite in grocery, vending and convenience channels by providing premium snack options that parallel the exciting flavor combinations on Fridays in-restaurant menus.

About Inventure Foods, Inc.

Inventure Foods, Inc. produces, markets and distributes its specialty food brands in the better-for-you and indulgent categories across the U.S. As part of the Utz Quality Foods, LLC. family of brands, the Company's owned and licensed brand names include: Boulder Canyon Foods™, TGI Fridays®, Nathan's Famous®, Vidalia Brands®, Poore Brothers®, Tato Skins®, and Bob's Texas Style®. Inventure Foods distributes its products to leading grocery store chains, mass stores, clubs, convenience stores, specialty retailers, restaurants, and other outlets. For more information about Inventure Foods or its products, please visit www.inventurefoods.com.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, Fridays opened its first location in New York City. Today, there are over 900 restaurants in 60 countries which offer high quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks, served with genuine personal service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the freeing and liberating spirit of "Friday" is the concept's founding premise, from which the brand promise "In Here, It's Always Friday®" was born. For more information, visit www.fridays.com or follow us on Twitter at @TGIFridays.

