Inventure Renewables' Mixed Super Critical Fluid Technology Successfully Adopted At Wilmar Plant In China

"The launch of the plant in Taizhou, China is a validation of our MSCF technology's scalability to a commercial level," said Mark Tegen, chief executive officer of Inventure. "The plant is an example of the end-to-end, customized solutions Inventure provides for agribusiness."

"Inventure has worked closely with us throughout the integration of their technology at our Jiangsu plant," said Rahul Kale, Group Head of Oleochemicals and Biofuels at Wilmar International Limited. "We are beginning to realize tangible returns from the use of Inventure's technology."

About Wilmar

Wilmar International is Asia's leading agribusiness group, and one of the largest listed companies by market capitalization on the Singapore Exchange. The company's business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseeds crushing, edible oils refining, sugar, specialty fats, oleochemicals and biodiesel manufacturing and grains processing. Wilmar has over 300 manufacturing plants and an extensive distribution network covering China, India, Indonesia and some 50 other countries to support a well-established processing and merchandising business. Wilmar also manufactures and distributes fertilizers and owns a fleet of vessels. The Wilmar Group is backed by a multi-national workforce of approximately 90,000 people.

About Inventure Renewables

Founded in 2007, Inventure helps agri-business, oleochemical and biofuel companies find novel ways to turn waste products and by-products into value-added materials to increase overall profitability. The company has pioneered many processes toward these ends. Inventure also manufactures its own branded bio-based oleochemicals. In early 2018, it launched TASC Labs, an analytical services company that works closely with clients to solve problems. Inventure Renewables is a wholly-owned subsidiary of its holding company, Inventure International (Pte) Limited.

