Inventus Power Appoints Jun Cai as New Chief Financial Officer

WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems, announced today that Jun Cai has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Cai officially started with Inventus Power on June 15, 2026. In her role as CFO, Cai will oversee the leadership and management of the company's global finance, accounting, and information technology functions, supporting Inventus Power's continued growth and strategic initiatives worldwide.

"I am thrilled to join Inventus Power, a recognized engineering and technology leader in the global advanced battery systems market," said Cai. With its strong leadership team, clear strategic vision, and the support of H.I.G. Capital, the company is well positioned for long-term growth and success. I look forward to contributing to its global financial strategy, helping to drive operational excellence and scale the business in pursuit of ambitious top-line growth and enhanced profitability."

Cai brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across global manufacturing, supply chain, and technology-driven organizations. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong ability to drive financial performance, operational excellence, and business transformation across complex international operations spanning North America, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Prior to Inventus Power, she served as CFO and Acting COO of The Step2 Company, a PE-backed manufacturing platform, and as CFO of Best Lighting Products, following earlier roles at Stanley Black & Decker and Pratt & Whitney.

"We are excited to welcome Jun to Inventus Power," stated Patrick Trippel, President & CEO. "Her extensive experience leading global financial organizations, combined with her hands-on, cross-functional management approach, makes her a great addition to our executive team. As CFO, Jun will play a pivotal role in executing our growth strategy, enhancing operational performance, and helping position Inventus Power for continued success in the years ahead."

Learn more about Inventus Power's Leadership Team

About Inventus Power:

Inventus Power is a global leader in advanced battery and power systems that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality, reliable, and innovative power solutions for a broad range of portable, motive, and stationary applications. For over 60 years, Inventus Power has been addressing the rapidly expanding power demands of a changing world through technology and engineered solutions. We continue to invest in our people and processes, while enhancing our products and capabilities, in order to create a safer, smarter, and more sustainable battery-powered world.

For more information visit www.inventuspower.com.

SOURCE Inventus Power