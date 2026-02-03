Inventus Power Celebrates Relocation of its Asia Technical Center of Excellence

The relocation reflects Inventus Power's continued investment in innovation, engineering excellence, and customer-focused product development. The new 4300m² R&D building provides enhanced space and upgraded infrastructure to support advanced engineering design, product development, testing, research activities and agency certification. It also enables stronger collaboration across internal teams and with customers and technology partners.

"Our decision to relocate the Asia Technical Center supports both our current operational needs and long-term growth strategy," said Ilyas Ayub, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development. "We now have more capabilities in advanced product development and can offer even higher levels of quality, safety, and service for our global OEM customers."

"The new Asia R&D Center will be a pivotal hub for innovation, dedicated to developing next-generation battery and power solution technologies," said JuJie Xia (XJJ), Senior Director, Asia Product Development. "The expanded facility enhances our global capabilities and strengthens our ability to support customers worldwide with cutting-edge technology. We are excited to welcome visitors to our new, state-of-the-art facility."

The grand opening ceremony took place on January 23, 2026. It brought together U.S. and Asia-based engineering teams, executive leadership, and strategic partners to mark the next phase of growth for Inventus Power and reinforce a shared commitment to the future of advanced power technology.

New Asia Technical Center R&D Address:

Floors 1–6, Building 3, No. 68 Hongchuang Road

Nancun Town, Panyu District

Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province 511422

P.R. China

ABOUT INVENTUS POWER

Inventus Power is a global leader in advanced battery and power systems that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality, reliable, and innovative power solutions for a broad range of portable, motive, and stationary applications.

For over 60 years, Inventus Power has been addressing the rapidly expanding power demands of a changing world through our advanced battery technology and highly engineered solutions. With a commitment to safety and pushing the boundaries of innovation, Inventus Power collaborates with its customers and technology partners to revolutionize how people work and live – ultimately fostering a world where battery technology improves sustainability and enhances the quality of life for existing and future generations.

For more information visit www.inventuspower.com.

