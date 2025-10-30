Invera Energy™ Launches to Support America's Evolving Energy Market

New firm expands expertise beyond renewables into storage, transmission, and diversified energy infrastructure market

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invera Energy™ launches to provide consulting and project management expertise across energy storage, conventional generation, and infrastructure projects to support data centers, utilities, and large-scale energy project developers.

The new company is founded by energy industry veteran Evelyn Carpenter, P.E., and builds on the 16-year track record of her first company in the United States, Solas Energy®. Solas Energy has supported more than 100 gigawatts of energy projects and will continue to focus on consulting for wind and solar energy projects in its new role as a partner of Invera Energy.

Invera Energy carries forward Solas Energy's legacy, bringing expertise into new markets that require a more diverse energy mix, including battery energy storage (BESS), conventional generation, data centers, high-voltage transmission, and utility infrastructure.

"Through Invera Energy, our team of trusted advisors can better service clients who are working to solve complex problems related to the growing and changing energy landscape," said Evelyn Carpenter, Founder and CEO of Fort-Collins, Colorado-based Solas Energy and Invera Energy. "America's energy challenges have changed in scale and complexity. Invera Energy encompasses a broader set of services needed to meet the demands of the growing US electricity industry."

Invera Energy is a trusted advisor for a diversified energy future. It draws on the roots and reputation of Solas Energy and its work supporting over 100 gigawatts of energy projects in the US since 2009. Invera Energy meets the needs of today's rapidly transforming energy marketplace.

About Invera Energy

Invera Energy provides consulting, due diligence, project management, and construction advisory services across a diverse energy mix to deliver complex infrastructure solutions that power a more reliable and resilient energy future. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Invera Energy is American-owned and guided by the principles of technical excellence, integrity, adaptability, and leadership in the energy transition. For more information, visit www.inveraenergy.com and www.solasenergyus.com , or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/invera-energy .

