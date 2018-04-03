Inverse's premiere podcast series 'I Need My Space' launches

Outer space doesn't have to be all uncharted territories and vast unknowns. I Need My Space, a weekly podcast from Inverse, enlists space experts, explorers, and enthusiasts to answer questions of astronomical proportions with an approachable style. Notable guests include former NFL wide receiver and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin, astronauts Mae Jemison and Jerry Linenger, astrobiologist Seth Shostak, and astrophysicist Katie Mack.

Hosted by Inverse's space editor Rae Paoletta and space-obsessed comedian Steve Ward, the show aims to make outer space accessible for everyone. It can be daunting to jump into space, but we believe everyone has a seat at the intergalactic table. INMS is an invitation to everyone, whether you're a seasoned astronaut or space rookie, to join the adventure into the infinite.

Each episode will launch headfirst into questions worth spacing out over. Examples include: What do aliens actually look like? How do we build a space colony better than Earth? What does Hollywood get right or wrong about space travel? How do you play fetch in space? What does a space station smell like? What happens if you jump into a black hole?

I Need My Space is edited and produced by Samantha Riddell and executive produced by Hannah Margaret Allen and Weston Green. INMS launches April 3rd and is available on all the major podcast platforms.

About Inverse:

Inverse is the digital media company built to spark curiosity about the future. We explore the science of anything, innovations that shape tomorrow, and ideas that stretch our minds. Our goal is to motivate the next generation to build a better world. Since launching in 2015, Inverse has been the fastest growing technology and science media brand for Millennials and Generation Z, and today reaches a monthly audience of over 10 million monthly unique visitors on its website and 50 million people across all platforms. For more information visit http://www.inverse.com

