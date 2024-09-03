Invert joins the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival as an Official Sustainability Partner

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company") , a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is proud to announce it has joined the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as an official sustainability partner. This collaboration underscores TIFF's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while elevating environmental responsibility within the global entertainment industry and sets a new standard for sustainability in the arts by integrating environmental consciousness into the heart of the festival.

"We are thrilled to partner with TIFF, an event that not only showcases global talent but also now stands as a beacon for environmental stewardship in the film industry," said Andre Fernandez, CEO at Invert. "By abating the carbon emissions generated by guest travel, we are supporting TIFF's mission to create a more sustainable future while demonstrating the power of high-integrity carbon projects in mitigating climate change."

The carbon projects used to offset guest travel have been sourced from Invert's rigorously curated portfolio and include a mix of nature-based and technology solutions that result in measurable, durable impacts on carbon reduction. The projects also align to global goals and standards that provide protections for local communities and biodiversity, enhancing their long-term contribution to people and the planet.

Through this partnership, Invert and TIFF aim to inspire both the film industry and its audiences to consider the environmental impact of their actions and to support solutions that contribute to a sustainable future.

About Invert

A certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon reduction and removal company committed to empowering organizations to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future through carbon project origination and financing, and sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses.

Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

About the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization with a mission to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival® in September; TIFF Lightbox, which features five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities; and the innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD.

TIFF Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

TIFF is generously supported by Festival Presenting Sponsor Rogers Communications, Major Sponsors RBC and Visa and Major Supporters the Government of Ontario, Telefilm Canada, and the City of Toronto.

