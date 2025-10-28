Invert launches Invert Assist, an AI-powered analysis interface built for bioprocess

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invert, a pioneer in AI-driven bioprocess software solutions, today announced the launch of Invert Assist, an AI-powered analysis interface for bioprocess that enables users to perform data analysis and process modeling using natural language prompts. Invert Assist represents a major milestone towards Invert's mission of applying AI to reduce development and manufacturing timelines across the biopharmaceutical industry, accelerating the process of making life-saving therapeutics.

Biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers are often challenged by the sheer volume and complexity of their upstream and downstream bioprocess data, which remains siloed and underutilized due to scientist time constraints, corporate IT layers, and fragmented data workflows across scales and sites. Additionally, new therapeutic modalities such as complex biologics and cell and gene therapies bring even more complicated processes that require deeper insights. These challenges create an "analysis to action" gap, hindering bioprocess innovation and manufacturing efficiency. Invert Assist directly addresses this obstacle by closing the gap between data analysis and critical decision-making.

Invert Assist is a fully integrated AI solution that executes bioprocess analysis that typically takes an expert team hours to manually code, if they even have the expertise and resources to do so. Using a simple chat interface, users can direct Invert Assist to detect trends and correlations, single out factors driving differences between runs, build predictive process models and simulations, as well as summarize multiple experiments with key takeaways across unit operations from upstream cell culture to downstream purification.

"We've built Invert to close the gap between data and action. Our new AI offering is an obvious next step, transforming bioprocess data into actionable insights, without the user needing to write code. What once took months, now takes seconds," says Martin T. Permin, Invert CEO and Founder.

Results from Invert's internal evaluations show that Invert Assist consistently outperforms general-purpose large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, on bioprocess-specific tasks. To compare model performance, Invert developed specialized evaluations tailored to bioprocess data and tasks. When asked to give recommendations for process optimization, Invert Assist's answers consistently scored over two times higher than answers given by general-purpose models.

Invert Assist leverages Invert's core bioprocess software to establish a trusted foundation of unified, harmonized, and contextualized data. It ensures that results are based on the users' own high quality, real time process data across unit operations and scales of production. Unlike most LLMs, Invert Assist is built to operate within regulated biomanufacturing spaces, executing fully accessible Python code for traceable, verifiable results. Like the core software, the development of Invert Assist was informed by decades of frontline bioprocess experience to address the real-world challenges faced by the industry from the bench to the manufacturing floor.

"Invert Assist was designed with Invert's strengths: domain-specific expertise, deep industry knowledge, and AI-ready data," says Permin. "That's why we are confident in describing it as the first AI system that is purpose-built for bioprocess."

About Invert

Invert is a leading bioprocess AI software company that develops cloud-native solutions which automate the process of unifying, harmonizing, and contextualizing data, producing instantly AI-ready data for the bioprocessing industry. By seamlessly integrating into bioprocess workflows from the bench to the manufacturing floor, Invert's real-time data analysis closes the gap between data and decisive action. Invert's scalable solutions empower scientists and engineers to unlock critical insights that accelerate time-to-milestone.

For more information on Invert Assist, visit https://invertbio.com/assist.

SOURCE Invert