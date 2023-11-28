Invert Partners with Carbonethic and Kaska Dena Council to Co-Develop Large-Scale, Nature-Based Projects in Canada

News provided by

INVERT INC.

28 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

New funding kicks off an active conservation initiative in northern British Columbia, the first phase of a project representing up to 3.9 million hectares.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Carbonethic, a data-driven technology company providing transparency and integrity in the carbon offset industry. This partnership will co-develop Canadian Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects in cooperation with Kaska Dena Council Nations in British Columbia (BC), the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

Continue Reading
Dene Kʼéh Kusān Forest Carbon Project (CNW Group/INVERT INC.)
Dene Kʼéh Kusān Forest Carbon Project (CNW Group/INVERT INC.)

In combining the funding and technical expertise of Invert and Carbonethic with the resources and ancestral stewardship of the Kaska Dena Council Nations, the agreement stands to secure a sustainable future for a significant parcel of Canadian forest while generating ongoing revenue for the beneficial landowners through the long-term sale of high-quality IFM carbon credits.

In addition to community knowledge transfer and capacity building in forest management, the project will leverage the latest Carbonethic technologies to create a digital twin of the physical forest - a virtual model that can be adjusted in a digital environment to understand trends and impacts through machine learning and A.I. - to provide the highest degree of reliability in the origination of trusted carbon credits at scale.

Kaska Dena peoples live on 24 million hectares, or roughly 10% of the size of British Columbia. As one of the largest pieces of intact wilderness, the Kaska Dena mandate is to ensure that their people and ancestral lands will thrive today and in the future. This partnership will move towards protecting this sacred land and the ecosystems within it, creating jobs and conserving biodiversity.

"In combining the conservation of our natural resources with the latest technologies and traditional knowledge and continued leadership of the Indigenous council, the fabric of this partnership is uniquely Canadian, " says Andre Fernandez, co-CEO of Invert. "Together we are building forest and community resiliency while delivering on global demands for premium, nature-based credits and worldwide goals for decarbonization."

Brent Tolmie, CEO of Carbonethic stated, "our nature based projects are redefining what forest improvement and conservation looks like. We're moving past performative ESG to authentic change where companies partner in the long term success of the land. Our Indigenous partners and leading data driven processes help us produce some of the highest quality carbon credits in the market." Tolmie continued, "our partnership with Invert just makes sense – their commitment to providing efficient capital, technical advisory services, and distribution to corporates who are redefining sustainable development fits with our ethos and commitment to credit transformation."

About Invert - https://invert.world

A certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon-reduction company committed to empowering individuals, communities, and businesses to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future. We empower action through carbon project origination and financing, sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses, and providing a software platform for organizations to bring employees along the climate-action journey.

About Carbonethic Holdings Inc.https://carbonethic.io

With nearly 100 years of forestry and ecology experience between us, we have the skills and knowledge to help the climate change for the better. At Carbonethic, we consider ourselves a large-scale gardener with the goal of keeping the lungs of the planet healthy. We create digital twins out of millions of hectares of woodlands, and we use that data to create carbon offsets. We then sell those credits to program partners (traditionally known as "big emitters") – offset their carbon – then partner with indigenous communities to protect and manage the land.

About the Kaska Dena Council - https://kaskadenacouncil.com

The Kaska Dena Council was formed as a Society in 1981 to advance the interests of Kaska individuals who are beneficiaries of a potential treaty settlement in British Columbia with BC and Canada. The Kaska Nation is comprised of five Kaska First Nations, three in British Columbia (Daylu Dena Council, Dease River First Nation, and Kwadacha First Nation) and two in Yukon (Ross River Dena Council and Liard First Nation). The three B.C. First Nations are known as the Kaska Dena Council.

SOURCE INVERT INC.

Also from this source

Invert Achieves B Corporation Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Social and Environmental Responsibility

Invert Achieves B Corporation Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Social and Environmental Responsibility

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is proud to...

Invert and The Earth Lab Announce Partnership to Advance Critical Nature-Based Projects in Mexico

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.