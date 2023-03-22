Inverted Yield Curve & Recession Fears

Kingsguard Capital addresses the effects of an inverted yield curve and how you can protect yourself during a recession.



RICHMOND, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a lot of talk lately about the Inverted Yield Curve and the possibility that it may indicate a recession. This is causing even more uncertainty during uncertain times. When asked about potential ways to mitigate the effects of the current interest rate environment, Jessica Cervinka, president of Kingsguard Capital had the following to say: "Let's discuss what an inverted yield curve is and 5 ways you can protect yourself during a recession.

An inverted yield curve is a where the yield on short-term bonds is higher than the yield on long-term bonds. This is unusual, normally, investors expect to earn higher yields on longer-term investments for the risks associated with tying up their money for a longer period.

Inverted yield curves are often seen as a sign of economic uncertainty or even a potential recession in the future. When it comes to the stock market, an inverted yield curve is generally seen as a negative signal. This is because it suggests that investors are losing confidence in the economy and may be more cautious about investing in stocks. As a result, stock prices may fall.

It's worth noting that the relationship between an inverted yield curve and the stock market is not always predictable. While there is some historical evidence to suggest that an inverted yield curve often precedes a stock market downturn, there have also been cases where an inverted yield curve did not lead to a significant decline in stock prices. Additionally, there are many other factors that can affect the stock market, so it's important to consider a range of indicators when making investment decisions.

Examples:

Housing Permits

Jobless Claims

Retail Sales

Money Supply

Wage Growth

One of the main concerns is that an inverted yield curve is often seen as a predictor of an economic recession. A recession can have a range of negative effects on businesses, workers, and investors."

So, what Can You Do to Protect Yourself? Cervinka provided the following advice:

Income, Income, Income! Having additional sources of reliable and sustainable income increases your financial security.

Live within or below your means. Increasing your debt by using credit cards means increasing the cost of your lifestyle and the need for more income!

Diversify your portfolio based on your risk tolerance. Spreading your risk out will lower your loss potential and give you peace of mind while the market recovers.

Focus on long term when it comes to your investments, they will fluctuate over time, especially during a recession. Keep in mind, the market historically finds a way to heal itself. Selling investments due to panic or the need to raise funds to supplement income creates more downward pressure on your investments and makes it that much harder for it to recover. Prepare a plan for future income needs now!

Make sure you have enough cash or liquid assets (savings, checking, money market) that is easy to get to in case of an emergency or unexpected expense. Having 3 to 6 months savings to cover fixed expenses will go a long way to avoid panic and mistakes."

All these key factors are a part of a good solid financial plan.

Start with your foundation, emergency cash and reliable income sources then build from there. A financial professional can help you stay on track and create a plan that is customized to your situation and risk tolerance.

