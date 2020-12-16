Invertek Drives, LPS, Makita, Bayshore Networks, PCTEL, and Datalogic join Allied Electronics & Automation Supplier Roster

FORT WORTH, Tex., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation has strengthened its rapidly-expanding roster of more than 500 world-class suppliers with the addition of product lines from Invertek Drives, LPS, Makita, Bayshore Networks, PCTEL, and Datalogic.

As part of its focus on enhancing the customer experience, Allied continues to expand its product portfolio to meet customers' wide-ranging needs. In onboarding more than 50 new best-in-class suppliers in 2020, Allied has made more than 10,000 new product lines available to customers. The company has also doubled the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center and provides online customers with tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark online engineering community.

Invertek Drives is dedicated to the design and manufacturing of sophisticated variable frequency drives used to control motors in a wide variety of industrial and energy-saving applications.

LPS provides high-performance maintenance chemicals to industrial, aerospace, military, contractor, and energy development facilities worldwide.

Makita is a leader in power tool technology for home improvement and professionals.

Bayshore Networks builds solutions to support the exponential growth in security threats that ICS/OT security professionals must confront in today's security and production environments.

PCTEL is a global provider of purpose-built antennas, industrial IoT devices, and network test and measurement solutions that enable wireless connectivity.

Datalogic is a world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors, vision, and laser marking systems.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation