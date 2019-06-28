Invesco Advisers Announces Addition to Portfolio Management Team for Invesco Bond Fund
Jun 28, 2019, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today the addition of Todd Schomberg to the portfolio management team for Invesco Bond Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: VBF).
The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund:
- Matthew Brill, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013.
- Chuck Burge, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2002.
- Michael Hyman, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013.
- Scott Roberts, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000.
- Todd Schomberg, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 2008 to 2016, he served as a Portfolio Manager and Vice President at Voya Investment Management.
Manager Inception Dates:
|
Matthew Brill
|
Chuck Burge
|
Michael Hyman
|
Scott Roberts
|
Todd Schomberg
|
VBF
|
2013
|
2010
|
2013
|
2012
|
2019
For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.
NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
