Invesco Advisers Announces Addition to Portfolio Management Team for Invesco Bond Fund

ATLANTA, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today the addition of Todd Schomberg to the portfolio management team for Invesco Bond Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: VBF).

The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund:

Matthew Brill , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013. Chuck Burge , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2002.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2002. Michael Hyman , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013. Scott Roberts , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000. Todd Schomberg , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 2008 to 2016, he served as a Portfolio Manager and Vice President at Voya Investment Management.

Manager Inception Dates:



Matthew Brill Chuck Burge Michael Hyman Scott Roberts Todd Schomberg VBF 2013 2010 2013 2012 2019

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE

