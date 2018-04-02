Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc. today announced officer changes for the Invesco closed-end funds (the "Funds"):

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA)

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)

Effective March 28, 2018, Jeffrey H. Kupor was appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of each Fund listed above.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a leading independent global investment management firm, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objectives. By delivering the combined power of our distinctive investment management capabilities, Invesco provides a wide range of investment strategies and vehicles to our clients around the world. Operating in more than 20 countries, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ. Additional information is available at www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE

