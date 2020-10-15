Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco Bond Fund and Invesco High Income Trust II

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) and Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT).

The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco Bond Fund's portfolio:

Matthew Brill , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013. Chuck Burge , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2002.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2002. Michael Hyman , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013. Todd Schomberg , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 2008 to 2016, he served as a Portfolio Manager and Vice President at Voya Investment Management.

The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco High Income Trust II's portfolio:

Niklas Nordenfelt , CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2020. Prior to 2020, he was associated with Wells Fargo Asset Management where he served as a Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of US High Yield.

, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2020. Prior to 2020, he was associated with Wells Fargo Asset Management where he served as a Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of US High Yield. Joseph Portera , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012. Scott Roberts , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000.

Matthew Brill Chuck Burge Michael Hyman Todd Schomberg VBF 2013 2010 2013 2019



Niklas Nordenfelt Joseph Portera Scott Roberts VLT 2020 2016 2010

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of August 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

