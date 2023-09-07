Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for the following Invesco closed-end funds (the "Funds"):

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE: IHIT)
Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: IHTA)

Effective immediately, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds:

  • Kevin Collins, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2007.
  • Brian Norris, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2001.
  • Dan Saylor, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

The year in which each Portfolio Manager became jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds is set forth below:

IHIT

IHTA

Kevin Collins

2016

2017

Brian Norris

2016

2017

Dan Saylor

2016

2017

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco Funds, including the Funds.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l  NOT FDIC INSURED  l  NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK  |  MAY LOSE VALUE  |  NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Media Relations Contact: Jeaneen Terrio, [email protected], 212-278-9205

