Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco High Income Trust II

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT).

Effective December 31, 2019, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco High Income Trust II's portfolio:

Andrew Geryol , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2011.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2011. Joseph Portera , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012. Scott Roberts , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000.

Manager Inception Dates:



Andrew Geryol Joseph Portera Scott Roberts VLT 2016 2016 2010

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE

