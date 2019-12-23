Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco High Income Trust II

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT).

Effective December 31, 2019, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco High Income Trust II's portfolio:

  • Andrew Geryol, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2011.
  • Joseph Portera, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012.
  • Scott Roberts, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000.

Manager Inception Dates:

Andrew Geryol

Joseph Portera

Scott Roberts

VLT

2016

2016

2010

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.  Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities.  With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of November 30, 2019.  For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED  l  MAY LOSE VALUE  l  NO BANK GUARANTEE

Media Relations Contact: Jeaneen Terrio; 212.278.9205; Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com

