Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco High Income Trust II
Dec 23, 2019, 09:15 ET
ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT).
Effective December 31, 2019, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco High Income Trust II's portfolio:
- Andrew Geryol, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2011.
- Joseph Portera, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012.
- Scott Roberts, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000.
Manager Inception Dates:
|
Andrew Geryol
|
Joseph Portera
|
Scott Roberts
|
VLT
|
2016
|
2016
|
2010
__________________________________
For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.
NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE
Media Relations Contact: Jeaneen Terrio; 212.278.9205; Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
Share this article