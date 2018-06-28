Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco Municipal Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc. today announced portfolio management changes for the following Invesco closed-end municipal funds (the "Funds"):

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)

The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of each Fund's portfolio:

Mark Paris, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

John Connelly, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015.

Tim O'Reilly, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

James Phillips, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

John Schorle, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Robert Stryker, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Effective on or about July 13, 2018, Robert Stryker will no longer serve as Portfolio Manager to the Funds.

Julius Williams, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Prior to 2010, Mr. Paris, Mr. Philips, Mr. Stryker and Mr. Williams were associated with Van Kampen Asset Management, each predecessor fund's investment adviser.

Manager Inception Dates:



VKI VCV OIA VMO VKQ VPV IQI VGM VTN IIM Mark Paris 2015 2015 2009 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 John Connelly 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 Tim O'Reilly 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 James Phillips 2015 2015 2009 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 John Schorle 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Robert Stryker 2005 2009 2015 2009 2009 2011 2009 2009 2007 2009 Julius Williams 2015 2011 2015 2015 2015 2009 2015 2015 2009 2015

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a leading independent global investment management firm, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objectives. By delivering the combined power of our distinctive investment management capabilities, Invesco provides a wide range of investment strategies and vehicles to our clients around the world. Operating in more than 20 countries, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ. Additional information is available at www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE

