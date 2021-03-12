Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco Municipal Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for the following Invesco closed-end municipal funds (the "Funds"):

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE American: VKI)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VCV)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE: VMO)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE: VKQ)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VPV)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE: VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE: VTN)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IIM)

The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Invesco Municipal Trust, Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust's portfolio:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Connelly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015. Joshua Cooney , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. James Phillips , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Rebecca Setcavage , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Ms. Setcavage was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2017. From 2004 to 2017, she was employed by T. Rowe Price where she last served as a Portfolio Investment Analyst.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Ms. Setcavage was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2017. From 2004 to 2017, she was employed by T. where she last served as a Portfolio Investment Analyst. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals' portfolio:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Michael Camarella , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2003 to 2019, Mr. Camarella was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2003 to 2019, Mr. Camarella was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. John Connelly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015. Scott Cottier , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2002 to 2019, Mr. Cottier was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2002 to 2019, Mr. Cottier was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Mark DeMitry , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2001 to 2019, Mr. DeMitry was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2001 to 2019, Mr. DeMitry was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. James Phillips , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. The following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust's portfolio:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Connelly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015. Joshua Cooney , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999. Elizabeth Mossow , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2007 to 2019, Ms. Mossow was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2007 to 2019, Ms. Mossow was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. James Phillips , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

VKI VCV VMO VKQ VPV IQI VGM VTN IIM Mark Paris 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 Michael Camarella N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A Joshua Cooney 2021 N/A 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 N/A 2021 John Connelly 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 Scott Cottier N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A Mark DeMitry N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A Elizabeth Mossow N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A Tim O'Reilly 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 James Phillips 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 John Schorle 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Rebecca Setcavage 2021 N/A 2021 2021 N/A 2021 2021 N/A 2021 Julius Williams 2015 2011 2015 2015 2009 2015 2015 2009 2015

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.3 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of January 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

