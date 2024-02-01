Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Addition to Portfolio Management Team for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. ("Invesco") (NYSE: IVZ), announced today the addition of Mark DeMitry to the portfolio management team for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (the "Fund") (NYSE: OIA).

Effective immediately, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Jack Connelly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. Mark DeMitry , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2001 to 2019, Mr. DeMitry was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2001 to 2019, Mr. DeMitry was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Mark Paris Jack Connelly Mark DeMitry Tim O'Reilly John Schorle Julius Williams OIA 2009 2016 2024 2016 2018 2015

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco funds, including the Fund.

