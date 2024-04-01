Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Teams for Certain Invesco Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today changes to the portfolio management team for each of the following Invesco closed-end funds (the "Funds"):

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VCV)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE: VTN)

Effective immediately, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust's and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals' portfolios:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John "Jack" Connelly, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016.

Joshua Cooney , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999. Elizabeth S. Mossow , CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2007 to 2019, Ms. Mossow was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2007 to 2019, Ms. Mossow was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

The year in which each Portfolio Manager became jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds is set forth below:



VCV VTN Mark Paris 2015 2015 John "Jack" Connelly 2016 2016 Joshua Cooney 2024 2024 Elizabeth S. Mossow 2024 2024 Tim O'Reilly 2016 2016 John Schorle 2018 2018 Julius Williams 2011 2009

