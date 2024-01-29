Invesco and Galaxy drop the Sponsor Fee on Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO)

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), in partnership with Galaxy Asset Management,1 one of the world's largest digital asset and blockchain investment managers, today announced a reduction in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF's (BTCO) Sponsor Fee by 14 basis points, lowering the total expense ratio from 0.39% to 0.25%.

Invesco continues to waive BTCO's entire fee on assets up to $5 billion2 for BTCO's first six months of operations, effectively bringing the total expense ratio of BTCO to 0 basis points, with the discretion to extend the fee waiver further.

Invesco's partnership with Galaxy Asset Management, an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., combines the unparalleled strengths of both companies in the management of BTCO. These tenures in the ETF and digital assets space differentiates BTCO from its peers, bringing seasoned expertise and institutional-grade infrastructure to the process. Galaxy also conducts some of the most comprehensive and in-depth thought leadership and research on digital assets. Investors can pair this research with the ETF expertise of Invesco's dedicated product strategy teams to stay current on important developments in the digital asset space.

BTCO invests directly in physical bitcoin to allow investors to access the performance of the market price of bitcoin, as measured by the Lukka Prime Bitcoin Reference Rate3 through an ETF structure to provide additional safeguards and ease of trading.

To view the full prospectus for the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, please visit this link: Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

1 Galaxy Asset Management is not affiliated with Invesco. Galaxy Asset Management is the Galaxy Division that operates Galaxy Digital Funds, the execution agent of BTCO.

2 As disclosed in BTCO's prospectus, for a 6-month period commencing on the day the Trust's Shares are initially listed and begin trading, the Sponsor intends to waive the entire Sponsor Fee on the first $5 billion of Trust assets.

3 The Lukka Prime Bitcoin Reference Rate represents a fair market value for bitcoin that is aligned to GAAP and IFRS guidelines.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.58 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

