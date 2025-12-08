Invesco and LGT Capital Partners Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Private Markets for U.S. Wealth and Retirement Investors

Multi-alternative private markets solutions expected to provide investors with access to the full growth potential of the global economy

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership with LGT Capital Partners, a leading privately held global specialist in alternative investing. Together, Invesco and LGT Capital Partners plan to develop multi-alternative private markets solutions with an initial focus on the U.S. wealth and retirement channels.

LGT Capital Partners

The collaboration between Invesco and LGT Capital Partners is grounded in a shared commitment to innovation, investment excellence, and client success. By pooling complementary strengths, the two firms aim to simplify access to private markets with industry-leading portfolio solutions and investor education.

"Our collaboration with LGT Capital Partners advances our strategy to offer clients a curated experience through partnerships with select, complementary firms aligned with our clients-first ethos," said Andrew Schlossberg, CEO of Invesco. "We believe private markets exposure can provide differentiated sources of income and growth. Together with LGT Capital Partners, we plan to bring more innovative solutions in asset classes traditionally reserved for institutional allocators to a broader set of U.S. wealth and retirement investors."

"LGT Capital Partners has a tradition of building long-term oriented portfolios through partnerships with general partners and clients. We are pleased to extend this approach by joining forces with Invesco on this important initiative," said Roberto Paganoni, CEO of LGT Capital Partners. "The alliance marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in the US market, expanding our wealth management capabilities, and exploring opportunities in the retirement space. Invesco shares our commitment toward clients and long-term investment performance, and together we aim to leverage our complementary strengths to deliver innovative solutions for investors."

Invesco manages more than $190 billion in global private markets and alternatives1 and has decades of experience investing in private real estate and private credit. With more than $1 trillion managed for U.S. wealth clients1, and as the largest stable value provider in defined contribution retirement plans2, Invesco is uniquely positioned to serve a broad range of investors. The firm's consultative approach and history of innovation has established a best-in-class wealth platform that enables advisors and plan sponsors to create resilient portfolios and unlock new opportunities for clients.

With a legacy spanning over 25 years investing on behalf of more than 700 institutional clients across 50 countries, LGT Capital Partners has developed broad expertise in managing multi-alternative and evergreen portfolios across diverse market cycles. The firm's extensive network of over 800 general partners is positioned to provide privileged access to hard-to-reach segments of private markets, including private equity, private credit, and infrastructure. Its private markets secondaries platform operates as a significant participant in the global market. To drive alignment of interest with their clients, LGT Capital Partners often invests alongside clients as a principal investor, including a commitment of significant seed capital to support the launch of products developed in their partnership with Invesco.

By combining their deep expertise, global networks, and client-first philosophies, the two firms are opening new avenues for growth, diversification, and innovation for their clients.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms with 8,300 employees helping clients in more than 120 countries. With $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

About LGT Capital Partners

LGT Capital Partners is a privately held, leading global specialist in alternative investing with over $120 billion in assets under management and more than 700 institutional clients in 50 countries as of September 30, 2025. An international team of over 900 professionals is responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, multi-alternatives and diversifying strategies, as well as sustainable and impact strategies. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon (SZ), Switzerland, the firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, Dublin, London, Paris, The Hague, Luxembourg, Frankfurt am Main, Vaduz, Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

1 – as of September 30, 2025

2 – source: Stable Value Investment Association (SVIA) survey as of June 30, 2025

