Invesco Announces Fee Reduction on Three US ETFs

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco (NYSE : IVZ ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced that it is reducing fees on three ETFs, effective today.

Invesco seeks to deliver an experience that helps investors get more out of life. Many elements influence an investor's experience, such as performance, alignment with desired outcomes and value for cost. By offering a competitive set of active, passive and alternative capabilities, the firm is well positioned to help clients achieve their desired investment objectives.

Effective today, Invesco is lowering management fees on the following ETFs:





Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (Ticker: DJD) management fee will be lowered from 0.30% to 0.07%.

Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF (Ticker: SPHQ) management fee and total expense ratio will be lowered from 0.38% to 0.15%.

Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (Ticker: SPVM) management fee will be lowered from 0.30% to 0.15%.

Invesco prices their products at levels they believe are appropriate for the value they deliver to clients and that are competitive in the marketplace. They thoughtfully make adjustments when there is an opportunity to better meet client needs, grow the business, increase market share or defend revenue.

About Invesco



Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE : IVZ ; www.invesco.com.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. 08/18 US9352

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

