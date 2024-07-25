Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. ("INCREF") Achieves Milestone: Over Twenty Loans Totaling $1.4 Billion

DALLAS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. ("INCREF"), a perpetual life real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on private credit secured by real estate, announced today the closure of six loan transactions. These transactions increase INCREF's aggregate loan originations to 22 loans totaling $1.4 billion in committed capital. The portfolio now includes 17 multifamily and five industrial loans, all secured by commercial real estate.

"The origination of well over a billion dollars in loans since INCREF's inaugural origination in May 2023, marks an important milestone for this strategy," said Bert Crouch, Chief Executive Officer of INCREF and Head of North America for Invesco Real Estate. "Invesco Real Estate's expertise and relationships position us favorably to source and underwrite loans that are accretive to our strategy. We look forward continuing to work with our trusted borrowers and partners."

"We are pleased to have over 20 loans in our portfolio, with the most recently originated six loans evidencing our continued ability to hold credit standards in a competitive market environment," said Charlie Rose, President and Lead Portfolio Manager of INCREF and Global Head of Credit for Invesco Real Estate. "Our focus has remained consistent since launching our real estate credit strategies, and these loans further evidence the importance of our focus on relationship sourcing, with a portfolio now fully comprised of leading institutional sponsors."

INCREF closed on the following loans:

$47.3 million floating-rate senior loan to facilitate the acquisition and lease-up of a Class-A industrial property spanning 258,506 square feet in Orange County, CA. Strategically situated within an infill submarket, the property benefits from connectivity to major transport corridors, offering convenient access to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach , as well as LAX International Airport, Long Beach Airport, and Orange County John Wayne Airport.

floating-rate senior loan to facilitate the acquisition and lease-up of a Class-A industrial property spanning 258,506 square feet in Strategically situated within an infill submarket, the property benefits from connectivity to major transport corridors, offering convenient access to the Ports of and , as well as LAX International Airport, Long Beach Airport, and Orange County John Wayne Airport. Two floating-rate senior loans totaling $46.2 million for the refinancing of two Class-A, multifamily properties located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The first loan is secured by a newly-built community with 180 units, while the second loan is for a 179-unit community constructed in 2021. Both communities are highly amenitized and centrally located.

for the refinancing of two Class-A, multifamily properties located in the metropolitan area. The first loan is secured by a newly-built community with 180 units, while the second loan is for a 179-unit community constructed in 2021. Both communities are highly amenitized and centrally located. $40.7 million floating-rate senior loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 240-unit garden-style apartment complex located in the Plano submarket of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. The property is proximate to key employment centers, highly-rated schools and diverse retail and entertainment options, all situated within a 5-mile radius.

floating-rate senior loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 240-unit garden-style apartment complex located in the submarket of The property is proximate to key employment centers, highly-rated schools and diverse retail and entertainment options, all situated within a 5-mile radius. $40.4 million floating-rate senior loan for the acquisition and lease-up of a 2019-vintage, Class-A mid-rise multifamily property located in Jacksonville, FL. The 263-unit property is highly amenitized and is proximate to downtown Jacksonville and the city's medical district.

floating-rate senior loan for the acquisition and lease-up of a 2019-vintage, Class-A mid-rise multifamily property located in The 263-unit property is highly amenitized and is proximate to downtown and the city's medical district. $33.5 million floating-rate senior loan for the acquisition and refurbishment of a 130-unit low-rise apartment complex located in the San Francisco Bay Area . The loan was made to a multi-repeat institutional borrower and is located in an in-demand suburban node characterized by high incomes and a deep employment base.

About INCREF

Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a monthly net asset value (NAV) non- listed real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of loans secured by commercial real estate (and similar investments) primarily located in North America. INCREF is managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (the "Adviser"), a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. and the registered investment adviser for Invesco Real Estate, the real estate investment center of Invesco Ltd. This does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. An offering can only be made by the applicable offering memorandum.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate investment management business with $86.7 billion in real estate assets under management, 614 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of December 31, 2023. Invesco Real Estate invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include statements about possible or assumed future results of our business, investment strategies, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "project," "forecast" or similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "can," "should," and "would," and any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

Contact: Beverly Khoo | 332-323-8029 | [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc.