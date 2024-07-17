Invesco Expands Active ETF Platform by Adding Innovative Option Strategy to Highest Demand Offerings

Fee waiver brings QQA and RSPA management fee to zero

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today that it will expand its active ETF platform by layering an options income strategy over two of its most well-known and high demand investment offerings. The launch of the Invesco Income Advantage Suite seeks to add consistent yield to the Nasdaq 100 Index and S&P 500 Equal Weight Index offering investors another way to access these two innovative strategies.

Actively managed Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) aim to combine the equity exposure of an index-tracking product with a consistent and high monthly yield. QQA and RSPA are unique in their goals to offer reliable income and market participation, and a diversified option income overlay, allowing for a balance of yield and growth with a focus on long-tern total returns.

"Invesco has a broad and deep range of expertise across equities, fixed income, and alternative management. Today's launch is another example of how we can infuse our high-quality active management into a variety of vehicles to deliver strategies that meet our clients' needs," says Doug Sharp, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Americas and EMEA.

Invesco has been a pioneer in active ETFs for over 15 years, leveraging its active investment capabilities within the ETF wrapper. It is our belief that we have just entered the investor inflection point for active ETFs, and this offers a renewed opportunity for growth of our $25 billion AUM actively managed ETFs and "actively powered" index-tracking strategies.

"Income Advantage ETFs are designed for investors who want the same innovative exposure as QQQ and RSP with the addition of consistent income and risk mitigation, untethered to Fed action or interest rate oscillation," says John Burrello, Senior Portfolio Manager for the Income Advantage Suite. "Our existing experience as long-term stewards of consistent income and performance will be applied with our full focus in the new ETFs."

Design details matter in the growing and varied options-based income ETF category. The ETFs in the Invesco Income Advantage suite will be the only ETFs that offer all the following attributes:

Seasoned experts with proven systematic active experience in managing the option overlay, combined with the world's largest manager of NASDAQ-100 and S&P 500 Equal weight ETFs managing the passive equity portfolios.

A product design created for attractive yields, long-term growth of investor capital, and less volatility than benchmark indices.

A focus on distributing potentially tax-advantaged monthly income, not capital gains or return of capital.

Consistency of yield and beta profile, without leverage.

Highly diversified options portfolio, frequently laddered according to market conditions, and should continuously allow for more upside market participation than existing less diversified covered call ETFs.

Invesco designed QQA and RSPA to suit investors who want to participate meaningfully in core, trusted equity indices, but with less volatility and downside risk, while earning attractive and consistent monthly income. Consistency of yield and market participation are both crucial elements for investors to trying to decide how the Income Advantage ETFs might fit into their portfolio.

"We see the intersection of Invesco's largest ETF franchise and income-oriented investments as a major area of investor demand and a primary focus for our US Wealth Management division over the next year. It reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional client service and successful financial outcomes" said John McDonough, Head of Americas Distribution. "Our dedicated and experienced distribution team is fully equipped to educate clients about our newly launched income strategies, ensuring they understand how it can help their income goals and objectives."

Invesco will waive fees of QQA and RSPA until December 31, 2024, effectively bringing the total expense ratio of each ETF from 29 basis point to 0 basis points with the discretion to extend the fee waiver further.

QQA and RSPA will join the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite and Invesco Equity Index Custom SMAs to offer optionality and variations of our existing product offerings to help investors reach their best possible investment outcomes.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

There are additional risks involved in writing (selling) covered call options. The Fund, by writing covered call options on the Index, will give up the opportunity to benefit from potential increases in value of the index stocks above the exercise prices of the options, but will continue to bear the risk of declines in the value of the Index. The Fund will be subject to capital gain taxes, ordinary income tax and other special tax considerations due to its writing covered call options strategy.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

Not a Deposit; Not FDIC Insured; Not Guaranteed by the Bank; May Lose Value; Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

