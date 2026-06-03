Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Portfolio Management Changes

ATLANTA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) (the "Fund") today announced portfolio management changes.

Effective June 3, 2026, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco High Income Trust II's portfolio:

Thomas Moore, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Asset Management Limited and/or its affiliates since 2016.

Rahim Shad, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2009.

Year Portfolio Manager began managing the Fund:





Thomas Moore Rahim Shad VLT 2026 2021

For investor inquiries, call 1-800-341-2929.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

About Invesco High Income Trust II.

Invesco High Income Trust II is managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd, one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit Invesco High Income Trust II.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT | NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NOT GUARANTEED BY A BANK | NOT IN INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Contact: Matthew Chisum, [email protected], 212-652-4368

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.