Invesco Increases Optionality of its BulletShares Defined Maturity ETF Suite by adding Treasury Bond ETFs

New Treasury BulletShares ETFs complement Invesco's investment grade corporate, high yield corporate and municipal bond BulletShares offerings, further strengthening Invesco's defined maturity ETF lineup

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, today announced the launch of BulletShares® Treasury Bond ETFs, marking a significant expansion of its defined maturity ETF platform and reinforcing its leadership1 in the defined maturity ETF landscape.

Invesco BulletShares Treasury 2027 Bond ETF (BSGR)

Invesco BulletShares Treasury 2028 Bond ETF (BSTS)

Invesco BulletShares Treasury 2029 Bond ETF (BSGT)

Invesco BulletShares Treasury 2030 Bond ETF (BSTU)

Invesco BulletShares Treasury 2031 Bond ETF (BSTV)

"BulletShares has been a key part of our fixed income ETF lineup for years, offering a solution for investors interested in defined maturity as a portfolio building block. The addition of Treasury exposures, complements our current BulletShares offering, extending defined maturity into the largest and most liquid segment of the bond market," said Brian Hartigan, Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments at Invesco. "Fixed income remains a priority as we continue to enhance the range of ETFs available to help investors align their allocations with specific objectives."

The addition of Treasury BulletShares ETFs expands the lineup to include U.S. government bonds, giving investors additional tools to navigate different market environments. By offering exposures across Treasury bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield corporate bonds and municipal bonds, BulletShares ETF support a range of investor's risk preferences and portfolio needs – from more defensive positioning to income-oriented strategies.

Target maturity ETFs have grown to approximately $70 billion in AUM as of April 30, 2026 – reflecting strong investor demand for bond-like maturity profiles within the ETF structure. Invesco BulletShares has been a pioneer in this category since launching the first defined-maturity corporate bond ETF suite in 2010, and stands as a leading franchise with $27.6 billion in AUM. The platform represents roughly 40% of the overall target maturity ETF market.

"Today's market environment highlights the importance of flexibility and income visibility within fixed income portfolios," said Jason Bloom, Head of Fixed Income ETF Strategy at Invesco. "Treasury exposures, such as those accessible through our new BulletShares Treasury ETFs, can serve as a complementary building block during periods of market uncertainty, helping investors navigate evolving rate conditions by offering the ability to lock in yields, manage reinvestment risk and maintain diversification across a laddered strategy."

Invesco will also add new maturities to its investment grade corporate bond and high yield corporate bond BulletShares ETFs lineup, increasing the maturity range available. The newly launched funds include:

Invesco BulletShares 2036 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCA)

Invesco BulletShares 2034 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJY)

BulletShares ETFs are designed with a disciplined, investor-focused approach that emphasizes portfolio precision and consistency. The suite is differentiated through its use of effective maturity framework that incorporates call economics, aligning bonds to their most likely repayment profile rather than stated maturity. Its methodology focuses on transparent, fixed-rate investment grade corporates while excluding more complex structures, supporting clarity and consistency. In the final maturity year, BulletShares maintains exposure to target-maturity bonds before transitioning to cash equivalents, helping balance yield potential and liquidity.

BulletShares ETFs seek to combine the efficiency and transparency of ETFs with a differentiated defined maturity structure, offering diversified portfolios of bonds that mature in a specific year. This approach enables investors to build bond ladders, generate income with greater visibility, and manage reinvestment risk more effectively.

For more information, please visit: Invesco's BulletShares® bond portfolios and BulletShares ETF Bond Ladder Tool.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s products and is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Risks

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Investments in financial institutions may be subject to certain risks, including the risk of regulatory actions, changes in interest rates and concentration of loan portfolios in an industry or sector.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus

BulletShares ETFs

Investments focused in a particular sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

The funds are non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

During the final year of the funds' operations, as the bonds mature and the portfolio transitions to cash and cash equivalents, the funds' yield will generally tend to move toward the yield of cash and cash equivalents and thus may be lower than the yields of the bonds previously held by the funds and/or bonds in the market.

If interest rates fall, it is possible that issuers of callable securities will call or prepay their securities before maturity, causing the Fund to reinvest proceeds in securities bearing lower interest rates and reducing the Fund's income and distributions.

An issuer may be unable or unwilling to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer's credit rating.

Income generated from the funds is based primarily on prevailing interest rates, which can vary widely over the short- and long-term. If interest rates drop, the funds' income may drop as well. During periods of rising interest rates, an issuer may exercise its right to pay principal on an obligation later than expected, resulting in a decrease in the value of the obligation and in a decline in the funds' income.

An issuer's ability to prepay principal prior to maturity can limit the funds' potential gains. Prepayments may require the funds to replace the loan or debt security with a lower yielding security, adversely affecting the funds' yield.

The Fund generally expects to make in-kind redemptions to avoid being taxed at the fund level on gains on the distributed portfolio securities. However, from time to time, the Fund reserves the right to effect redemptions for cash, rather than in-kind. In doing so this may decrease the tax efficiency of the Fund compared to utilizing an in-kind redemption process.

Unlike a direct investment in bonds, the funds' income distributions will vary over time and the breakdown of returns between fund distributions and liquidation proceeds are not predictable at the time of investment. For example, at times the funds may make distributions at a greater (or lesser) rate than the coupon payments received, which will result in the funds returning a lesser (or greater) amount on liquidation than would otherwise be the case. The rate of fund distribution payments may affect the tax characterization of returns, and the amount received as liquidation proceeds upon fund termination may result in a gain or loss for tax purposes.

During periods of reduced market liquidity or in the absence of readily available market quotations for the holdings of the fund, the ability of the fund to value its holdings becomes more difficult and the judgment of the sub-adviser may play a greater role in the valuation of the fund's holdings due to reduced availability of reliable objective pricing data.

The funds' use of a representative sampling approach will result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the underlying Index, and may be subject to greater volatility.

BulletShares High Yield ETFs

The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The Fund may invest in privately issued securities, including 144A securities which are restricted (i.e., not publicly traded). The liquidity market for Rule 144A securities may vary, as a result, delay or difficulty in selling such securities may result in a loss to the Fund.

BulletShares Municipal ETFs

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer's ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

BulletShares Treasury ETFs

Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government as to the timely payment of principal and interest. Although the Fund may hold securities that carry U.S. Government guarantees, these guarantees do not extend to Shares of the Fund.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25 000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000 or 150,000 Shares.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses.

For this and more complete information about the funds, call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.

Not a Deposit; Not FDIC Insured; Not Guaranteed by the Bank; May Lose Value; Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the funds, call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus

Invesco Distributors, Inc. 06/26 NA 5554873

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

1 Among its peers, Invesco has the largest target maturity ETF franchise by AUM – totaling $27.6 billion as of April 30, 2026.

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, [email protected], 332.323.5557

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.