Invesco Indexing LLC completes independent assurance review against the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Indexing LLC ("Invesco Indexing") appointed professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC"), to perform an independent examination of Invesco Indexing indexes and the firm's alignment with the International Organization of Securities Commissions Principles for Financial Benchmarks (the "IOSCO Principles"). PwC assessed whether Invesco Indexing has implemented policies, processes, and control activities aligned with the IOSCO Principles. This year's engagement represents Invesco Indexing's first external assurance engagement and covers all Invesco Indexing's equity, fixed income and multi-asset indexes that were published as of February 28, 2022. The review focused on Invesco Indexing's activities implemented as at that date.

"Since its founding in 2017, Invesco Indexing has developed and maintained the highest standards of governance and control of its financial benchmarks," noted Scott Wolle, CFA, Head of Systematic and Factor Investing at Invesco. "We are delighted with the conclusions of the independent review, which reflect our commitment to industry best practices and our alignment with the IOSCO Principles."

Invesco Indexing is an independent index provider owned by global asset management firm Invesco Ltd. Invesco Indexing develops and administers a wide array of equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and interest rate indexes. These indexes represent a full range of strategies reflecting both local and global markets. Invesco Indexing was also one of the first third-country benchmark administrators to be approved under the EU Benchmarks Regulation and, since January 2021, the UK Benchmarks Regulation.

"The results of this independent examination confirm Invesco Indexing's serious commitment to transparency and adherence to strict governance processes," added Caitlen Laue, Director of Operations for Invesco Indexing.

The full scope of indexes covered by the review, including PwC's assurance report, is included within the report, which can be accessed here. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]. Additionally, full details of Invesco Indexing's methodology documents are available here.

Disclosures

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments, or a recommendation for any security or fund interest. Invesco Indexing LLC is not an investment adviser or fiduciary and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any security or strategy. There can be no assurance that an investment strategy based on the Invesco Indexes will be successful. Indexes under administration by Invesco Indexing LLC are not individually certified as being IOSCO compliant.

Indexes are unmanaged and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class or trading strategy represented by an index is only available through investable instruments (if any) based on that index. Invesco Indexing LLC does not issue, sponsor, endorse, market, offer, review, or otherwise express any opinion regarding any fund, derivative or other security, financial product or trading strategy that is based on, linked to, or seeks to track the performance of any Invesco Indexing LLC.

Invesco Indexing LLC is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

