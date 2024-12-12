Invesco Launches the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (KLMN)

KLMN breaks global record by launching with US$2.4 billion invested by Finnish pension insurer Varma

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced the launch of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (KLMN). KLMN began trading on the New York Stock Exchange with US$2.4 billion in assets from Finnish pension insurer, Varma, which breaks a worldwide record by surpassing the funding of any previous new ETF launch globally.

"We are excited to collaborate once again with MSCI and Varma on a newly developed index and ETF that will allow Varma to easily execute a large allocation that aligns precisely with their investment views," says Brian Hartigan, Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments. "Invesco is in a rare position to service global, institutional clients who want to leverage the liquidity and efficiency of ETFs to target important allocations in their investment portfolios."

US listed thematic ETFs currently make up over US$439 billion in assets under management (AUM)1 and the category continues to see growth both domestically and internationally. Themes like greenhouse gas and carbon emissions reductions that are targeted by KLMN's index can be useful to institutional clients who are looking to express large positions through a flexible and cost-effective allocation.

"I am grateful to work with MSCI, a leading global index provider, as well as Invesco, one of the world's largest asset managers, to break new ground on the launch of KLMN," says Timo Sallinen, Varma's Head of Listed Securities. "Our record-breaking $2.4 billion investment in the North American tilt of KLMN aligns with our investment in the global KLMT ETF, which launched earlier this year, to provide us with a flexible way to allocate to our precise geographical and responsible investing needs."

KLMN seeks to track the MSCI Global Climate 500 North America Selection Index, which is an index that selects North American companies from the MSCI ACWI Select Climate 500 Index, the parent index. The index is constructed by weighting the selected constituents in proportion of their weights in the parent index, with an aim to include companies that meet certain environmental and climate criteria relative to their peers. MSCI designed the index with input from Varma to align with Varma's investment parameters.

"We are pleased to collaborate with both Varma and Invesco to deliver an index for this ETF," said Christine Berg, Head of Americas Index at MSCI. "The launch truly demonstrates how custom indexes can be used to support the unique views of large institutional investors."

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s products and is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

MSCI Global Climate 500 North America Selection Index selects constituents of the MSCI ACWI Select Climate 500 Index, which are also constituents of MSCI North America Index. The parent index is designed to support investors seeking to reduce their exposure to the greenhouse gas emissions and increase exposure to companies with their emission reduction targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) through an important optimization process.

