Invesco Ltd. Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Invesco's Global Headquarters located at 1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

Invesco shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2020 are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and vote their shares.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com .

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

