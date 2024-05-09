Invesco Ltd. Announces April 30, 2024 Assets Under Management

Invesco Ltd.

May 09, 2024, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,625.2 billion, a decrease of 2.3% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $5.0 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $0.7 billion and money market net outflows were $1.0 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $39 billion. FX decreased AUM by $3.7 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through April 30 were $1,640.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through April 30 were $984.7 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

 

 

(in billions)

 

 

Total

ETFs & Index Strategies

Fundamental Fixed Income

 

Fundamental Equities

 

Private Markets

 

APAC Managed

 

Multi-Asset/Other

 

Global Liquidity

 

 

QQQs

April 30, 20241

$1,625.2

$386.2

$269.2

$261.8

$125.9

$109.6

$58.7

$165.4

$248.4

March 31, 2024

$1,662.7

$398.3

$272.3

$273.6

$127.1

$107.1

$60.2

$164.8

$259.3

February 29, 2024

$1,630.9

$379.9

$270.1

$266.4

$127.6

$109.1

$58.6

$164.8

$254.4

January 31, 2024

$1,583.9

$363.6

$270.5

$257.4

$127.8

$104.3

$58.4

$162.3

$239.6

1    Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:  Greg Ketron            404-724-4299
                                                Jennifer Church      404-439-3428
Media Relations Contact:       Andrea Raphael     212-323-4202

