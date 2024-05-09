Invesco Ltd. Announces April 30, 2024 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,625.2 billion, a decrease of 2.3% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $5.0 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $0.7 billion and money market net outflows were $1.0 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $39 billion. FX decreased AUM by $3.7 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through April 30 were $1,640.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through April 30 were $984.7 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total ETFs & Index Strategies Fundamental Fixed Income Fundamental Equities Private Markets APAC Managed Multi-Asset/Other Global Liquidity QQQs April 30, 20241 $1,625.2 $386.2 $269.2 $261.8 $125.9 $109.6 $58.7 $165.4 $248.4 March 31, 2024 $1,662.7 $398.3 $272.3 $273.6 $127.1 $107.1 $60.2 $164.8 $259.3 February 29, 2024 $1,630.9 $379.9 $270.1 $266.4 $127.6 $109.1 $58.6 $164.8 $254.4 January 31, 2024 $1,583.9 $363.6 $270.5 $257.4 $127.8 $104.3 $58.4 $162.3 $239.6

1 Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.

