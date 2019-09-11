Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Invesco Ltd.

Sep 11, 2019, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,175.1 billion, a decrease of 2.0%. The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows, foreign exchange, lower money market AUM, and non-management fee earning AUM outflows, partially offset by reinvested distributions. FX decreased AUM by $2.2 billion (including $0.7 billion Money Market decrease). Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,188.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $918.1 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

August 31, 2019(a)

$1,175.1

$552.3

$276.7

$63.5

$96.7

$185.9

July 31, 2019

$1,198.7

$572.9

$274.3

$64.7

$99.2

$187.6

June 30, 2019

$1,197.8

$574.6

$273.6

$64.1

$95.7

$189.8

May 31, 2019(b)

$1,159.3

$543.0

$269.0

$61.7

$96.3

$189.3

Active (c)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

August 31, 2019(a)

$905.3

$359.9

$218.9

$62.7

$96.7

$167.1

July 31, 2019

$924.3

$374.7

$217.1

$63.9

$99.2

$169.4

June 30, 2019

$927.6

$380.0

$216.8

$63.3

$95.7

$171.8

May 31, 2019(b)

$905.2

$362.1

$214.1

$60.9

$96.3

$171.8

Passive (c)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

August 31, 2019(a)

$269.8

$192.4

$57.8

$0.8

$0.0

$18.8

July 31, 2019

$274.4

$198.2

$57.2

$0.8

$0.0

$18.2

June 30, 2019

$270.2

$194.6

$56.8

$0.8

$0.0

$18.0

May 31, 2019(b)

$254.1

$180.9

$54.9

$0.8

$0.0

$17.5

a)    Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

b)    AUM month-end increase of $222.3 billion resulting from the Oppenheimer Funds combination added $147.7 billion to Equity, $42.6 billion to Fixed Income, $3.7 billion to Balanced, $3.8 billion to Money Market, and $24.5 billion to Alternatives at month end.  AUM acquisition value on May 24 was $224.4 billion. 

c)    Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.175 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of August 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

You just read:

Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Invesco Ltd.

Sep 11, 2019, 16:15 ET