Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,175.1 billion, a decrease of 2.0%. The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows, foreign exchange, lower money market AUM, and non-management fee earning AUM outflows, partially offset by reinvested distributions. FX decreased AUM by $2.2 billion (including $0.7 billion Money Market decrease). Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,188.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $918.1 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives August 31, 2019(a) $1,175.1 $552.3 $276.7 $63.5 $96.7 $185.9 July 31, 2019 $1,198.7 $572.9 $274.3 $64.7 $99.2 $187.6 June 30, 2019 $1,197.8 $574.6 $273.6 $64.1 $95.7 $189.8 May 31, 2019(b) $1,159.3 $543.0 $269.0 $61.7 $96.3 $189.3 Active (c) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives August 31, 2019(a) $905.3 $359.9 $218.9 $62.7 $96.7 $167.1 July 31, 2019 $924.3 $374.7 $217.1 $63.9 $99.2 $169.4 June 30, 2019 $927.6 $380.0 $216.8 $63.3 $95.7 $171.8 May 31, 2019(b) $905.2 $362.1 $214.1 $60.9 $96.3 $171.8 Passive (c) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives August 31, 2019(a) $269.8 $192.4 $57.8 $0.8 $0.0 $18.8 July 31, 2019 $274.4 $198.2 $57.2 $0.8 $0.0 $18.2 June 30, 2019 $270.2 $194.6 $56.8 $0.8 $0.0 $18.0 May 31, 2019(b) $254.1 $180.9 $54.9 $0.8 $0.0 $17.5

a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) AUM month-end increase of $222.3 billion resulting from the Oppenheimer Funds combination added $147.7 billion to Equity, $42.6 billion to Fixed Income, $3.7 billion to Balanced, $3.8 billion to Money Market, and $24.5 billion to Alternatives at month end. AUM acquisition value on May 24 was $224.4 billion. c) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.175 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of August 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

