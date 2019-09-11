Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management
Sep 11, 2019, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,175.1 billion, a decrease of 2.0%. The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows, foreign exchange, lower money market AUM, and non-management fee earning AUM outflows, partially offset by reinvested distributions. FX decreased AUM by $2.2 billion (including $0.7 billion Money Market decrease). Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,188.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $918.1 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
August 31, 2019(a)
|
$1,175.1
|
$552.3
|
$276.7
|
$63.5
|
$96.7
|
$185.9
|
July 31, 2019
|
$1,198.7
|
$572.9
|
$274.3
|
$64.7
|
$99.2
|
$187.6
|
June 30, 2019
|
$1,197.8
|
$574.6
|
$273.6
|
$64.1
|
$95.7
|
$189.8
|
May 31, 2019(b)
|
$1,159.3
|
$543.0
|
$269.0
|
$61.7
|
$96.3
|
$189.3
|
Active (c)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
August 31, 2019(a)
|
$905.3
|
$359.9
|
$218.9
|
$62.7
|
$96.7
|
$167.1
|
July 31, 2019
|
$924.3
|
$374.7
|
$217.1
|
$63.9
|
$99.2
|
$169.4
|
June 30, 2019
|
$927.6
|
$380.0
|
$216.8
|
$63.3
|
$95.7
|
$171.8
|
May 31, 2019(b)
|
$905.2
|
$362.1
|
$214.1
|
$60.9
|
$96.3
|
$171.8
|
Passive (c)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
August 31, 2019(a)
|
$269.8
|
$192.4
|
$57.8
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$18.8
|
July 31, 2019
|
$274.4
|
$198.2
|
$57.2
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$18.2
|
June 30, 2019
|
$270.2
|
$194.6
|
$56.8
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$18.0
|
May 31, 2019(b)
|
$254.1
|
$180.9
|
$54.9
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$17.5
|
a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
|
b) AUM month-end increase of $222.3 billion resulting from the Oppenheimer Funds combination added $147.7 billion to Equity, $42.6 billion to Fixed Income, $3.7 billion to Balanced, $3.8 billion to Money Market, and $24.5 billion to Alternatives at month end. AUM acquisition value on May 24 was $224.4 billion.
|
c) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.175 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of August 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
Share this article