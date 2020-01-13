Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,226.2 billion, an increase of 2.0% versus previous month-end. The increase was driven by reinvested distributions, favorable market returns, foreign exchange, and net inflows in money market and non-management fee earning AUM, partially offset by net long-term outflows. Reinvested distributions and FX increased AUM by $12.9 billion and $4.0 billion, respectively. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,200.6 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $914.2 billion.

Market Alternatives December 31, 2019 (a) $1,226.2 $598.8 $283.5 $67.3 $91.4 $185.2 November 30, 2019 $1,201.9 $582.6 $281.6 $65.7 $88.4 $183.6 October 31, 2019 $1,195.2 $567.9 $282.0 $65.4 $94.1 $185.8 September 30, 2019 $1,184.4 $556.8 $281.1 $63.8 $97.7 $185.0 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Market Alternatives December 31, 2019 (a) $929.2 $381.7 $224.6 $66.4 $91.4 $165.1 November 30, 2019 $911.6 $372.8 $221.2 $64.9 $88.4 $164.3 October 31, 2019 $911.6 $366.0 $220.8 $64.6 $94.1 $166.1 September 30, 2019 $907.0 $360.2 $220.4 $63.0 $97.7 $165.7 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Market Alternatives December 31, 2019 (a) $297.0 $217.1 $58.9 $0.9 $0.0 $20.1 November 30, 2019 $290.3 $209.8 $60.4 $0.8 $0.0 $19.3 October 31, 2019 $283.6 $201.9 $61.2 $0.8 $0.0 $19.7 September 30, 2019 $277.4 $196.6 $60.7 $0.8 $0.0 $19.3

a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.

