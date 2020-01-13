Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,226.2 billion, an increase of 2.0% versus previous month-end.  The increase was driven by reinvested distributions, favorable market returns, foreign exchange, and net inflows in money market and non-management fee earning AUM, partially offset by net long-term outflows.  Reinvested distributions and FX increased AUM by $12.9 billion and $4.0 billion, respectively.  Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,200.6 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $914.2 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

December 31, 2019 (a)

$1,226.2

$598.8

$283.5

$67.3

$91.4

$185.2

November 30, 2019

$1,201.9

$582.6

$281.6

$65.7

$88.4

$183.6

October 31, 2019

$1,195.2

$567.9

$282.0

$65.4

$94.1

$185.8

September 30, 2019

$1,184.4

$556.8

$281.1

$63.8

$97.7

$185.0

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

December 31, 2019 (a)

$929.2

$381.7

$224.6

$66.4

$91.4

$165.1

November 30, 2019

$911.6

$372.8

$221.2

$64.9

$88.4

$164.3

October 31, 2019

$911.6

$366.0

$220.8

$64.6

$94.1

$166.1

September 30, 2019

$907.0

$360.2

$220.4

$63.0

$97.7

$165.7

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

December 31, 2019 (a)

$297.0

$217.1

$58.9

$0.9

$0.0

$20.1

November 30, 2019

$290.3

$209.8

$60.4

$0.8

$0.0

$19.3

October 31, 2019

$283.6

$201.9

$61.2

$0.8

$0.0

$19.7

September 30, 2019

$277.4

$196.6

$60.7

$0.8

$0.0

$19.3

a) 

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.       

b) 

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

