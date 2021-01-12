Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Invesco Ltd.

Jan 12, 2021, 16:20 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,349.9 billion, an increase of 4.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $11.9 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $5.9 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.1 billion and money market net inflows were $3.9 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $27 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $12.9 billion and FX increased AUM by $4.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,278.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $935.1 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 2020 (a)

$1,349.9

$689.6

$296.4

$78.9

$108.5

$176.5

November 30, 2020

$1,294.0

$651.6

$291.2

$73.9

$104.4

$172.9

October 31, 2020

$1,206.5

$582.0

$282.9

$68.2

$102.5

$170.9

September 30, 2020

$1,218.2

$592.4

$276.4

$68.1

$109.3

$172.0

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 2020 (a)

$979.3

$383.2

$259.4

$77.9

$108.5

$150.3

November 30, 2020

$946.7

$366.2

$254.3

$73.1

$104.4

$148.7

October 31, 2020

$891.1

$327.6

$247.5

$67.4

$102.5

$146.1

September 30, 2020

$900.2

$334.0

$242.8

$67.3

$109.3

$146.8

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 2020 (a)

$370.6

$306.4

$37.0

$1.0

$0.0

$26.2

November 30, 2020

$347.3

$285.4

$36.9

$0.8

$0.0

$24.2

October 31, 2020

$315.4

$254.4

$35.4

$0.8

$0.0

$24.8

September 30, 2020

$318.0

$258.4

$33.6

$0.8

$0.0

$25.2

a)

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.       

b)

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

