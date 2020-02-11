Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2020 Assets Under Management
Feb 11, 2020, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,218.7 billion, a decrease of 0.6% versus previous month-end. The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net outflows in non-management fee earning AUM, and roughly equal impacts from long-term AUM net outflows and foreign exchange, which were partially offset by net inflows in money market AUM and reinvested distributions. FX decreased AUM by $1.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,235.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $933.3 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
January 31, 2020 (a)
$1,218.7
$586.5
$287.4
$66.9
$93.5
$184.4
December 31, 2019
$1,226.2
$598.8
$283.5
$67.3
$91.4
$185.2
November 30, 2019
$1,201.9
$582.6
$281.6
$65.7
$88.4
$183.6
October 31, 2019
$1,195.2
$567.9
$282.0
$65.4
$94.1
$185.8
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
January 31, 2020 (a)
$920.3
$369.5
$227.7
$66.0
$93.5
$163.6
December 31, 2019
$929.2
$381.7
$224.6
$66.4
$91.4
$165.1
November 30, 2019
$911.6
$372.8
$221.2
$64.9
$88.4
$164.3
October 31, 2019
$911.6
$366.0
$220.8
$64.6
$94.1
$166.1
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
January 31, 2020 (a)
$298.4
$217.0
$59.7
$0.9
$0.0
$20.8
December 31, 2019
$297.0
$217.1
$58.9
$0.9
$0.0
$20.1
November 30, 2019
$290.3
$209.8
$60.4
$0.8
$0.0
$19.3
October 31, 2019
$283.6
$201.9
$61.2
$0.8
$0.0
$19.7
a)
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b)
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
