Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,218.7 billion, a decrease of 0.6% versus previous month-end.  The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net outflows in non-management fee earning AUM, and roughly equal impacts from long-term AUM net outflows and foreign exchange, which were partially offset by net inflows in money market AUM and reinvested distributions.  FX decreased AUM by $1.1 billion.  Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,235.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $933.3 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

January 31, 2020 (a)

$1,218.7

$586.5

$287.4

$66.9

$93.5

$184.4

December 31, 2019

$1,226.2

$598.8

$283.5

$67.3

$91.4

$185.2

November 30, 2019

$1,201.9

$582.6

$281.6

$65.7

$88.4

$183.6

October 31, 2019

$1,195.2

$567.9

$282.0

$65.4

$94.1

$185.8

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

January 31, 2020 (a)

$920.3

$369.5

$227.7

$66.0

$93.5

$163.6

December 31, 2019

$929.2

$381.7

$224.6

$66.4

$91.4

$165.1

November 30, 2019

$911.6

$372.8

$221.2

$64.9

$88.4

$164.3

October 31, 2019

$911.6

$366.0

$220.8

$64.6

$94.1

$166.1

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

January 31, 2020 (a)

$298.4

$217.0

$59.7

$0.9

$0.0

$20.8

December 31, 2019

$297.0

$217.1

$58.9

$0.9

$0.0

$20.1

November 30, 2019

$290.3

$209.8

$60.4

$0.8

$0.0

$19.3

October 31, 2019

$283.6

$201.9

$61.2

$0.8

$0.0

$19.7


a)  

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

b)  

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign
exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin       404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt          404-439-3070

