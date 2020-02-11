Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,218.7 billion, a decrease of 0.6% versus previous month-end. The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net outflows in non-management fee earning AUM, and roughly equal impacts from long-term AUM net outflows and foreign exchange, which were partially offset by net inflows in money market AUM and reinvested distributions. FX decreased AUM by $1.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,235.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $933.3 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives January 31, 2020 (a) $1,218.7 $586.5 $287.4 $66.9 $93.5 $184.4 December 31, 2019 $1,226.2 $598.8 $283.5 $67.3 $91.4 $185.2 November 30, 2019 $1,201.9 $582.6 $281.6 $65.7 $88.4 $183.6 October 31, 2019 $1,195.2 $567.9 $282.0 $65.4 $94.1 $185.8 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives January 31, 2020 (a) $920.3 $369.5 $227.7 $66.0 $93.5 $163.6 December 31, 2019 $929.2 $381.7 $224.6 $66.4 $91.4 $165.1 November 30, 2019 $911.6 $372.8 $221.2 $64.9 $88.4 $164.3 October 31, 2019 $911.6 $366.0 $220.8 $64.6 $94.1 $166.1 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives January 31, 2020 (a) $298.4 $217.0 $59.7 $0.9 $0.0 $20.8 December 31, 2019 $297.0 $217.1 $58.9 $0.9 $0.0 $20.1 November 30, 2019 $290.3 $209.8 $60.4 $0.8 $0.0 $19.3 October 31, 2019 $283.6 $201.9 $61.2 $0.8 $0.0 $19.7





a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign

exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

