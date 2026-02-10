Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2026 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)1, a leading global asset management firm announced today preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $2,231.7 billion, an increase of 2.8% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $16.9 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $0.3 billion and money market net outflows were $0.2 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $39 billion. FX increased AUM by $6.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 was $2,209.8 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 was $1,127.4 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total ETFs & Index

Strategies QQQ Fundamental

Fixed Income Fundamental

Equities Private

Markets China JV Multi-

Asset/Other Global

Liquidity January 31, 20261 $2,231.7 $659.0 $411.8 $314.2 $307.1 $132.3 $141.9 $75.6 $189.8 December 31, 2025 $2,169.9 $630.2 $407.2 $311.5 $298.4 $130.7 $132.5 $69.7 $189.7 November 30, 2025 $2,154.3 $628.0 $403.0 $309.7 $299.2 $129.7 $125.7 $68.7 $190.3 October 31, 2025 $2,166.6 $621.4 $410.8 $309.4 $301.5 $129.9 $125.2 $68.1 $200.3

1 All January numbers preliminary – subject to adjustment.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Category: AUM

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299

Jennifer Church 404-439-3428 Media Relations Contact: Andrea Raphael 212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.