Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,528.4 billion, an increase of 0.2% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $3.5 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.9 billion and money market net outflows were $1.1 billion. AUM was not materially impacted by market returns or exchange rate movements during the month. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $1,524.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $1,058.9 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

July 31, 20211

$1,528.4

$796.7

$320.9

$85.1

$134.6

$191.1

June 30, 2021

$1,525.0

$795.5

$317.6

$88.5

$135.7

$187.7

May 31, 2021

$1,505.1

$779.2

$314.7

$89.4

$133.4

$188.4

April 30, 2021

$1,459.0

$757.6

$308.1

$87.3

$123.8

$182.2

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

July 31, 20211

$1,061.3

$404.9

$278.5

$84.0

$134.6

$159.3

June 30, 2021

$1,066.0

$412.0

$274.6

$87.4

$135.7

$156.3

May 31, 2021

$1,063.2

$413.3

$272.1

$88.3

$133.4

$156.1

April 30, 2021

$1,041.2

$409.4

$268.1

$86.2

$123.8

$153.7

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

July 31, 20211

$467.1

$391.8

$42.4

$1.1

$0.0

$31.8

June 30, 2021

$459.0

$383.5

$43.0

$1.1

$0.0

$31.4

May 31, 2021

$441.9

$365.9

$42.6

$1.1

$0.0

$32.3

April 30, 2021

$417.8

$348.2

$40.0

$1.1

$0.0

$28.5


1

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  

2

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron 

404-724-4299


Aimee Partin 

404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

                                     

