Invesco Ltd. Announces May 31, 2018 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $977.3 billion, an increase of 0.5% month over month. The increase was driven by favorable market returns, non-management fee earning AUM inflows, higher money market AUM, and net long-term inflows. FX decreased AUM by $5.1 billion. Additionally during the month, the company reclassified certain AUM previously classified as passive to active totaling $2.9 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through May 31 were $973.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through May 31 were $737.4 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives May 31, 2018(a) $977.3 $452.0 $236.1 $58.5 $82.8(b) $147.9 April 30, 2018 $972.8 $447.5 $236.7 $59.7 $82.0 $146.9 March 31, 2018 $934.2 $420.6 $227.9 $59.7 $79.6 $146.4 February 28, 2018 $945.4 $432.3 $226.0 $58.5 $83.3 $145.3 Active (c) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives May 31, 2018(a) $733.3 $288.6 $171.8 $58.5 $82.8(b) $131.6 April 30, 2018 $733.6 $291.5 $170.7 $59.7 $82.0 $129.7 March 31, 2018 $733.9 $292.3 $171.1 $59.7 $79.6 $131.2 February 28, 2018 $742.0 $299.9 $169.7 $58.5 $83.3 $130.6 Passive (c) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives May 31, 2018(a) $244.0 $163.4 $64.3 $0.0 $0.0(b) $16.3 April 30, 2018 $239.2 $156.0 $66.0 $0.0 $0.0 $17.2 March 31, 2018 $200.3 $128.3 $56.8 $0.0 $0.0 $15.2 February 28, 2018 $203.4 $132.4 $56.3 $0.0 $0.0 $14.7





(a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. (b) Preliminary - ending money market AUM include $77.4 billion in institutional money market AUM. (c) Passive AUM include index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

