Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,201.9 billion, an increase of 0.6% versus previous month-end. The increase was driven by favorable market returns and non-management fee earning AUM, partially offset by net outflows in money market AUM, net long-term outflows and foreign exchange. FX decreased AUM by $0.4 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,193.7 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $911.0 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives November 30, 2019 (a) $1,201.9 $582.6 $281.6 $65.7 $88.4 $183.6 October 31, 2019 $1,195.2 $567.9 $282.0 $65.4 $94.1 $185.8 September 30, 2019 $1,184.4 $556.8 $281.1 $63.8 $97.7 $185.0 August 31, 2019 $1,175.1 $552.3 $276.7 $63.5 $96.7 $185.9 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives November 30, 2019 (a) $911.6 $372.8 $221.2 $64.9 $88.4 $164.3 October 31, 2019 $911.6 $366.0 $220.8 $64.6 $94.1 $166.1 September 30, 2019 $907.0 $360.2 $220.4 $63.0 $97.7 $165.7 August 31, 2019 $905.3 $359.9 $218.9 $62.7 $96.7 $167.1 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives November 30, 2019 (a) $290.3 $209.8 $60.4 $0.8 $0.0 $19.3 October 31, 2019 $283.6 $201.9 $61.2 $0.8 $0.0 $19.7 September 30, 2019 $277.4 $196.6 $60.7 $0.8 $0.0 $19.3 August 31, 2019 $269.8 $192.4 $57.8 $0.8 $0.0 $18.8





a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign

exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive

AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

