Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

Invesco Ltd.

Dec 10, 2019, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,201.9 billion, an increase of 0.6% versus previous month-end.  The increase was driven by favorable market returns and non-management fee earning AUM, partially offset by net outflows in money market AUM, net long-term outflows and foreign exchange.  FX decreased AUM by $0.4 billion.  Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,193.7 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $911.0 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

November 30, 2019 (a)

$1,201.9

$582.6

$281.6

$65.7

$88.4

$183.6

October 31, 2019

$1,195.2

$567.9

$282.0

$65.4

$94.1

$185.8

September 30, 2019

$1,184.4

$556.8

$281.1

$63.8

$97.7

$185.0

August 31, 2019

$1,175.1

$552.3

$276.7

$63.5

$96.7

$185.9

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

November 30, 2019 (a)

$911.6

$372.8

$221.2

$64.9

$88.4

$164.3

October 31, 2019

$911.6

$366.0

$220.8

$64.6

$94.1

$166.1

September 30, 2019

$907.0

$360.2

$220.4

$63.0

$97.7

$165.7

August 31, 2019

$905.3

$359.9

$218.9

$62.7

$96.7

$167.1

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

November 30, 2019 (a)

$290.3

$209.8

$60.4

$0.8

$0.0

$19.3

October 31, 2019

$283.6

$201.9

$61.2

$0.8

$0.0

$19.7

September 30, 2019

$277.4

$196.6

$60.7

$0.8

$0.0

$19.3

August 31, 2019

$269.8

$192.4

$57.8

$0.8

$0.0

$18.8


a) 

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

b) 

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign
exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive
AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.invesco.com.

