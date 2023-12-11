Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2023 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Invesco Ltd.

11 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,542.1 billion, an increase of 6.3% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.7 billion and money market net inflows were $5.8 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $75 billion. FX increased AUM by $6.7 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,490.8 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $960.0 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 20231

$1,542.1

$778.2

$317.2

$62.0

$205.4

$179.3

October 31, 2023

$1,450.5

$707.9

$308.3

$59.7

$198.9

$175.7

September 30, 2023

$1,487.3

$726.7

$312.6

$61.2

$209.8

$177.0

August 31, 2023

$1,527.7

$758.2

$318.7

$63.3

$207.4

$180.1

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 20231

$976.2

$291.4

$270.6

$61.2

$205.4

$147.6

October 31, 2023

$936.5

$272.0

$262.3

$58.9

$198.9

$144.4

September 30, 2023

$966.1

$282.1

$266.6

$60.4

$209.8

$147.2

August 31, 2023

$988.8

$296.6

$271.9

$62.5

$207.4

$150.4

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 20231

$565.9

$486.8

$46.6

$0.8

$0.0

$31.7

October 31, 2023

$514.0

$435.9

$46.0

$0.8

$0.0

$31.3

September 30, 2023

$521.2

$444.6

$46.0

$0.8

$0.0

$29.8

August 31, 2023

$538.9

$461.6

$46.8

$0.8

$0.0

$29.7


1

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  

2

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Category: AUM

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299 

Jennifer Church

404-439-3428

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Also from this source

Invesco Adds Two First-to-Market ETFs to its Robust Suite of Smart Beta ETFs

Invesco Adds Two First-to-Market ETFs to its Robust Suite of Smart Beta ETFs

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of two unique ETFs that target...
Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Termination and Liquidation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Termination and Liquidation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today that it completed the termination and liquidation of the Invesco...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.