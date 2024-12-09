Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2024 Assets Under Management

News provided byInvesco Ltd.
Dec 09, 2024, 17:25 ET
ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,856.5 billion, an increase of 4.8% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $11.0 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $9.2 billion and money market net inflows were $14.9 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $52 billion. FX decreased AUM by $3.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,805.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,021.0 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
ETFs & Index
|
Fundamental
|
Fundamental
|
Private
|
APAC
|
Multi-
|
Global
|
QQQ
|
November 30, 20241
|
$1,856.5
|
$491.5
|
$285.1
|
$278.1
|
$131.4
|
$117.2
|
$60.1
|
$176.5
|
$316.6
|
October 31, 2024
|
$1,772.0
|
$457.7
|
$284.2
|
$270.1
|
$129.2
|
$116.4
|
$60.2
|
$162.3
|
$291.9
|
September 30, 2024
|
$1,795.6
|
$457.6
|
$290.5
|
$278.5
|
$129.8
|
$117.2
|
$63.1
|
$164.1
|
$294.8
|
August 31, 2024
|
$1,751.8
|
$444.2
|
$284.6
|
$275.2
|
$129.6
|
$113.8
|
$62.8
|
$153.1
|
$288.5
1 Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Category: AUM
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Greg Ketron
|
404-724-4299
|
Jennifer Church
|
404-439-3428
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Andrea Raphael
|
212-323-4202
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
