Invesco Ltd. nominates Paula Tolliver for election to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today that it has nominated Paula Tolliver, former Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer for Intel Corporation, for election to its Board of Directors. Ms. Tolliver will be included among the slate of nominees to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2021.

"The Invesco Board remains committed to recommending to shareholders a slate of directors that is well-equipped to oversee the company and effectively represent the interests of shareholders," said Rick Wagoner, Chairperson of the Invesco Ltd. Board of Directors. "This includes ensuring an appropriate balance of expertise, experience, diversity and continuity, as well as fresh perspectives. We're very pleased to nominate Paula as a candidate for election to our Board, given her broad-based business experiences, and in particular her extensive background in technology."

"Adding Paula to our Board underscores the important role technology plays in Invesco's efforts to deliver a superior client experience," said Marty Flanagan, President & CEO of Invesco. "Invesco will benefit from Paula's extensive business experience, and in particular her technology leadership at Intel Corporation and The Dow Chemical Company, which will help us further advance our digital client experience."

"I'm excited to join the Board of one of the world's leading global independent investment managers," said Ms. Tolliver. "I'm particularly excited at the opportunity to help Invesco further enhance its technology infrastructure and digital client experience."

Ms. Tolliver is an experienced global IT and business executive and public board director with an extensive background at Fortune 50 technology, science, manufacturing, and agriculture enterprises. She is a strategic, global leader with deep expertise in driving growth, digital transformation, advanced analytics, cyber security, and operational excellence. She served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer for Intel Corporation from 2016-2019, leading the firm's global IT function. Prior to that, Ms. Tolliver served as Chief Information Officer from 2014-2016, and as Corporate Vice President Business Services from 2011-2016 for The Dow Chemical Company, driving the firm's IT strategy while also overseeing a portfolio of business services that included global procurement, business process transaction service centers, customer service, advanced analytics and facilities. She serves on the boards of Syniti and C.H. Robinson.

Invesco Ltd. (tickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

