Invesco Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2018 Results

ATLANTA, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will announce its first quarter 2018 results on Thursday, April 26, at 6:55 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143

International: 210-795-1098

Passcode: Invesco

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com . An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 800-884-1530

International: 402-220-3007

The replay will be removed after May 10, 2018.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

