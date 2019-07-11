Invesco Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will announce its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, July 25, at 6:55 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143

International: 1-210-795-1098

Passcode: Invesco

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 866-514-3168

International: 1-203-369-2001

The replay will be removed after August 8, 2019.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

