Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees

ATLANTA, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that, in connection with the completion of its acquisition of Guggenheim Investments' exchange traded funds (ETF) business, it will grant equity awards, as of April 15, 2018, covering 7,532 shares of common stock to a total of three new employees on April 15, 2018. The awards will be granted in the form of restricted stock awards under the 2010 Global Equity Incentive Plan (ST), a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the company's Registration Statement on Form S-8, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 18, 2010. The awards were approved by the independent members of Invesco's Board of Directors in accordance with Section 303A.08 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual.

